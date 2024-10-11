Haryana Govt Forming Ceremony: Swearing-in of New BJP Government to Take Place in Panchkula on October 15

The swearing-in ceremony for the new BJP government in Haryana is expected to take place in Panchkula on October 15, according to a senior official on Friday. Preparations for the event are already underway, with the official stating that the tentative date for the oath-taking is set for October 15.

"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone. A district level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship for making necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

During the elections, the BJP had hinted that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and belongs to the Other Backward Classes, would be its choice for the top position if the party secured victory. Sources have indicated that the swearing-in event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including several chief ministers from BJP-ruled states. The BJP secured its best-ever result with 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. Meanwhile, the JJP and AAP were decimated, and the INLD won only two seats.