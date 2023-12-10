Haryana govt plans to encourage use of drones in agriculture

Gurugram, Dec 10 Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said that a new scheme has been prepared by the government to encourage the spraying of nano-fertilizers through drones in Haryana.

He said that, as part of this scheme, urea will be sprayed in the fields for a fee of only Rs 100.

Dalal announced while addressing the 'Agricultural Drone Technology Workshop and Agricultural Drone Distribution Program' organised by cooperative organisation IFFCO as the chief guest at IFFCO FMDI, Sector 17 in Gurugram.

He said that the drone entrepreneurs from different districts of Haryana by joining IFFCO's Drone Promotion Scheme will have the opportunity to move ahead in life.

He said that it will also help farmers to get direct benefits from this scheme due to higher production at lower cost in farming.

The minister also provided drones and electrical vehicles to the seven drone entrepreneurs who attended the program.

"With agricultural drones, drone entrepreneurs will provide better service to the farmers of the area. Besides, agricultural drones will create employment for young entrepreneurs and rural women. The use of IFFCO nano fertilizers is a good option to increase the income of farmers and improve the health of the soil," he said.

IFFCO Director A.K Gupta said that a campaign to purchase 2500 IFFCO farmer drones to ease the use of Nano Urea and Nano DAP was started a few months ago.

"This will make development of 5,000 rural entrepreneurs possible. This is a big step towards sustainable agriculture and overall cooperative development for the upliftment of the rural economy. An eco-friendly electric three-wheeler is also being provided with each drone to take the drone to the fields,” he said.

