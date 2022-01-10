Haryana Govt shuts down all schools, colleges till January 26

Haryana government on Monday ordered schools, colleges and other educational institutions to shut till January 26. Online classes will continue, added chief minister ML Khattar. Haryana on Sunday registered 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin. However, no new fatalities were seen in the state, due to which, the cumulative death toll remained 10,072.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,94,151.The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the tally of the new strain in the state rose to 136. Out of this, 25 are active while the rest have been discharged. Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.42%, the bulletin said. In addition to the worst-hit Gurugram, Faridabad (878), Sonipat (146), Panchkula (418), Ambala (420), Karnal (181) and Rohtak (158) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.