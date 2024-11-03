Haryana Horror: Elderly Man Beaten to Death in Faridabad for Opposing To Burst Firecrackers at Midnight

A tragic incident unfolded in Sector-18 of Faridabad, where an elderly man, identified as 65-year-old Bachchan Rai, was brutally beaten to death over a dispute regarding firecrackers. Deceased had been living with his son, Vinod Rai, in the area. Following the incident, police swiftly arrived, seized the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint from the victim's family, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the law.

Deceased family reported to the police that he was awakened around 12:30 AM on Diwali night by loud noises. When he investigated, he found his neighbor, Dheeraj, along with his friends, assaulting his father. Vinod attempted to rescue his father during the attack.

The conflict reportedly began when Dheeraj and his friends set off firecrackers outside their home, causing a loud disturbance. deceased, who had a history of heart ailments, was disturbed by the noise and tried to intervene to stop the celebrations. This led to an aggressive response from Dheeraj and his friends, who then assaulted him.

As a result of the attack, deceased sustained severe injuries. deceased wife, stated that they called the police during the incident, and three police vehicles arrived at the scene. However, there were disputes among the officers regarding jurisdiction. An ambulance arrived about an hour later to transport deceased to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon examination.

The Faridabad police have confirmed that a case has been registered against accused and others involved in the incident. They assured the public that the accused would be apprehended soon.