Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: Family Allows Post-Mortem in Chandigarh, Cremation at 4 PM

Heavy Security has been deployed outside PGI Hospital in Chandigarh as the family members of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead on October 7, have finally agreed to the post-mortem, after which the cremation is scheduled to take place at 4 pm on Wednesday, October 15.

Puran Kumar's wife, IAS officer Anmeet P Kumar and family members earlier refused for the post-mortem, demanding the arrest of former Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, whose names appeared in her late husband's suicide note.

#WATCH | Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar's death case | Chandigarh SSP, Kanwardeep Kaur, along with the family members of Y Puran Kumar, arrive at PGI Hospital in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/p2piR68yJ0 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

The post-mortem will be conducted at PGI Hospital in Chandigarh. Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh SSP, met the family of deceased Puran Kumar before accompanying them to the hospital. The consent for the autopsy came the day after Chandigarh Police asked a court to direct the late officer's family to identify the body for post-mortem examination.

In response, the court issued a notice to wife Anmeet P Kumar to file a reply either personally or through counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.