Haryana lifts all COVID-19 protocols urges all citizens to follow protocols

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has decided to lift all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions the state with immediate effect. Earlier, the state government had lifted curbs for all offices, private and government to operate at full capacity along with a few other relaxations. These curbs were in place till February 15. The development comes after the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) reviewed the current situation of COVID-19 in the state and ordered to remove all other curbs after the state witnessed a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

However, the authority has urged people to still follow all coronavirus related protocols and guidelines. In January, the Haryana government began opening the state phase-wise, including the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with a 50% seating capacity. The state government had earlier banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations due to rising cases of coronavirus. The state government had earlier, banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places.



