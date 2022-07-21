Haryana orders judicial probe into death of DSP

Chandigarh, July 21 Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the state government would order a judicial inquiry into the death of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Nuh.

In a tweet, he said, "Haryana Govt has decided to get conduct a Judicial Enquiry into the Death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area."

DSP Surender Singh had gone to Nuh to investigate an incident of illegal mining.

During the investigation, he was allegedly crushed to death by a dumper driver.

