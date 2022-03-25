Haryana Police busts illegal arms factory in Gurugram
By ANI | Published: March 25, 2022 09:30 PM2022-03-25T21:30:44+5:302022-03-25T21:40:02+5:30
Haryana Police on Friday busted an illegal arms factory with country-made pistols and their machinery in Gurugram.
Police earlier arrested one of the arms suppliers Abhishek alias 'Gabbar' on March 19 and recovered 25 country-made pistols.
"Arms supplier Abhishek alias 'Gabbar' was arrested on March 19 and 25 country-made pistols were recovered. While probing him, our team also arrested two of his partners and recovered a country-made pistol and their arms factory machinery," said Preet Pal Singh, ACP (crime), Gurugram.
( With inputs from ANI )
