Haryana Police hosts meeting to discuss police coordination, crime control across northern states

Haryana Police on Thursday hosted a meeting of the Northern Regional Police Coordination committee here to discuss plans to strengthen Police coordination and curb crime across the North-Indian states.

In the meeting, presided by Delhi Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana and Haryana Director General of Police, P.K. Agrawal, a broad range of emerging trends related to terrorists-gangster-criminal nexus, drug trafficking, the scope of social media patrolling, drone usage, monitoring of criminal activities of terrorists and criminals lodged in jails, were discussed.

The officers laid specific emphasis laid on the role of police in disaster management, capacity building, disaster resilience as well as counter drone actions.

The top brass of police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) proposed a slew of measures to enhance coordination among their respective units to tackle crime in the region. The other officials of northern states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and senior functionaries of CAPF participated in the meeting.

The officers also discussed plans to enhance coordination and cooperation during inter-state raids and searches to ensure that the offenders do not evade arrest.

The cops discussed real-time information sharing regarding inter-state criminal activities and made plans for coordination between police units to work on issues of inter-state security, crime, organized crime, cybercrime, drugs smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism.

Addressing the officers, DGP Haryana, P.K. Agrawal said that sharing of real-time information will prove to be a game-changer in crime monitoring and deterrence.

"The strategic cooperation between inter-state police forces will act as a 'key weapon' in tackling all these issues," he said.

He appreciated the cooperation extended by various state police forces to Haryana Police in controlling crime and other illegal activities. "The sharing of intelligence amongst the members will contribute towards building a safer environment in the northern region," said DGP.

Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar; Special Director of IB, Manmohan Singh; Special Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing, Ravi Sinha; DGP Punjab V.K. Bhawra; DGP Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu; ADG, CISF, Arvind Deep; ADG, NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh; Special DG, CRPF, U.C. Sarangi; Special DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, R.R. Swain; ADG, BSF, P.V. Ramasastry; ADGP, BPRD Neeraj Sinha; ADGP, CID Haryana, Alok Mittal; ADGP (Law & Order), Haryana, Sandeep Khirwar; Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Kala Ramachandran; IGP, Jaipur Range, Umesh Chand Dutt; and IGP, SSB, P.K. Gupta were also present at the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

