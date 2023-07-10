Haryana rains: CM Manohar Lal Khattar calls emergency meeting,

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes and called an emergency meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the situation in the state due to rainfall across the state. Due to heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in eight districts including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Sonipat, and Rewari. In several districts, the administrations have issued an advisory to private companies asking their employees to work from home for the day.

Khattar will meet the senior government officials at Civil Secretariat..The chief minister, who has cancelled all his scheduled programmes for the day, will also interact with all deputy commissioners virtually at 11 am to assess the impact of the ongoing incessant rains across the region and the relief and rescue measures being undertaken.According to the Met Department, Haryana has witnessed over 38.9 mm of rainfall in the past nine hours—764 per cent higher than normal. At least four rivers crossing through the state are flowing above the danger level.