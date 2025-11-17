Haryana rights panel expresses concern over tying cattle in public streets

Chandigarh, Nov 17 The Haryana Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over dairy cattle being tied in public streets in Bhiwani town and the unhygienic, obstructed and unsafe conditions arising therefrom.

The commission found that despite repeated requests and complaints, the Municipal Council of Bhiwani failed to take preventive or corrective action, reflecting administrative negligence in maintaining public cleanliness and accessibility, affecting the basic human rights of local residents.

According to Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra, tying cattle on public roads creates filth, sewage blockage and obstruction to movement, which directly violates the residents’ rights to health, dignity and a clean environment. Such administrative inaction severely impacts the rights of the residents, particularly children and senior citizens, to free movement, health and dignity.

This negligence also violates Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which guarantees everyone the right to an adequate standard of living, including hygiene and a clean environment. It further breaches Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), which recognises the right of every individual to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

It said that the failure of the Municipal Council to maintain clean and accessible public spaces amounts to a violation of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which includes the right to live with dignity, a clean environment and safe surroundings. Such civic negligence also violates Section 2 (d) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which encompasses rights related to life, liberty, equality and dignity of individuals.

Justice Batra said dairy operations within municipal limits have become a widespread problem across the state, resulting in recurring civic and public health concerns.

Acknowledging this challenge, the state government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint to shift dairies outside municipal limits, to ensure cleanliness, reduce pollution and protect public health. However, although the blueprint has been drafted, it has not yet been finalised or fully implemented.

The commission is of the view that effective implementation of this policy, along with coordinated action from municipal bodies, is essential to address this growing problem and to maintain clean urban environments in line with the state’s health and sanitation objectives.

Justice Batra observed that the situation presents a prima facie case of violation of basic human rights of the residents of Dwarakan Gali and administrative indifference. The circumstances indicate that the civic administration has failed to discharge its legal obligations, resulting in environmental degradation and violation of the fundamental rights of the residents.

Puneet Arora, the commission’s Information and Public Relations Officer, said considering the available facts and the seriousness of the allegations, Justice Batra has ordered that the District Municipal Commissioner and the Municipal Council submit a factual report within eight weeks from the receipt of the order and listed the matter for the next hearing on January 27, 2026.

