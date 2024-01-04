Haryana Sees ED Raids: BJP & Congress Leaders' Homes Targeted

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across the state of Haryana, including districts of Sonipat, Karnal, and Yumunanagar. These raids were conducted at the homes of officials linked with the Congress and BJP.



In Sonipat, ED teams descended upon the residence of Congress MLA Surendra Panwar, reportedly in connection with an illegal mining case. Officials were seen scrutinizing documents related to the case while Panwar remained present during the raid. The ED team also visited the residence of Panwar's associate, Suresh Tyagi.



Meanwhile, in Karnal, ED officials raided the house of BJP leader Manoj Wadhawan, whose family is linked to the mining business in Yamunanagar. Wadhawan had previously contested the 2014 state assembly elections against the incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

Former Yamunanagar MLA Dilbag Singh also faced an ED raid, with officials targeting his residence in connection with allegations of illegal mining in Yamunanagar and surrounding districts.



