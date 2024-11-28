Haryana Serial Killer Ate Fruit Salad After Raping and Killing 19-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat, Arrested

A 30-year-old man from Haryana, accused of being a serial killer, allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old girl in Udvada. After committing the crime, he reportedly ate a fruit salad calmly before walking 8 kilometers to Pardi railway station. On November 14, he boarded a train to Vadodara, seemingly unfazed by his actions.

Following the arrest of Rahul alias Bholu Karmvir Ishwar Jat, the Valsad police have intensified their investigation, uncovering his involvement in at least four murders carried out on trains across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

According to a report of TOI, after raping and strangling the girl in a mango orchard, Jat reportedly returned to the crime scene, possibly to retrieve his belongings.

Also Read| Jharkhand Horror: 25-Year-Old Butcher Rape and Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Over 40 Pieces in Khunti.

On Tuesday, Jat was remanded in police custody for 20 days. Officials stated that he has been uncooperative and is attempting to mislead investigators. As part of the ongoing probe, the police conducted a crime reconstruction with Jat. "His prior experience with law enforcement appears to have made him skilled at misleading investigators," a police official remarked.

"After the crime, he walked to Pardi railway station and boarded a train to Vadodara. From there, he took another train, but we are still confirming his final destination," said AK Varma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Valsad division, TOI reported.