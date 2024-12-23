Haryana Wall Collapse: 4 Children Dead, 3 Injured After Wall Collapses in Hisar (VIDEO)

Hisar, Haryana (December 23, 2024): Four children were killed and three others injured when a wall collapsed in Budhana village late Sunday night. The tragedy occurred as families of labourers were asleep near the wall.

Haryana: In Budhana village near Narnaund, a wall collapsed at a brick kiln, trapping seven children. Four children, aged 3 months to 9 years, died, while three were injured. The victims were the children of laborers working at the kiln. The injured were referred to Hisar pic.twitter.com/fqdk7FFxJN — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

The deceased were identified as three-month-old Nisha, nine-year-old Suraj, nine-year-old Vivek, and five-year-old Nandini. According to reports, seven children, aged between three months and nine years, were sleeping with their families when the wall fell.

Three children died at the scene, while four were rushed to a hospital. One of the injured minors succumbed to injuries on the way. The remaining children are receiving treatment.