Haryana will play important role in resolution of developed India: CM

Gurugram, Jan 2 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that industrial institutions here are contributing to the economic progress of the state.

Haryana will have an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution to make India a developed nation by the year 2047.

The Chief Minister said this while chairing the pre-budget consultation meeting organised with stakeholders related to the industry and manufacturing sector for the financial year 2025-26 in Gurugram.

In the meeting, representatives of various organisations related to the industry and manufacturing units gave their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

State Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present in the meeting.

"In the upcoming budget, meaningful efforts will be made to meet the long-term goals along with the current needs. The upcoming budget is a reflection of our collective ambitions and priorities. For the preparation of the upcoming budget, we must communicate with all sections of the society so that necessary positive efforts can be made to fulfil the needs and dreams of every citizen of Haryana," Saini said.

In the last few years, Haryana has made remarkable progress in various fields, including agriculture, industry, education infrastructure and technology, the Chief Minister added.

He said that giving priority to the constructive suggestions for strengthening the rural economy, encouraging industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation will be given in the upcoming budget.

He also assured to sympathetically consider the suggestions put forward by the representatives regarding health services in industrial areas, improving public transport, and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

In the meeting, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, said that the Chief Minister has taken a new initiative for the budget this time.

This time, along with the state, other citizens can also give their suggestions through online mediums for the upcoming budget of Haryana.

He said that suggestions can be given by going to the sector and sub-sector category through the https://bamsharyana.nic.in portal.

More than a thousand suggestions have been received so far through this portal.

Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance, Industry and Commerce Department, said that good suggestions have been received in the past through the pre-budget consultation meeting.

Based on these suggestions, successful programmes like Harhit Store, Drone Technology, STEM Lab, and Super 30 were created.

