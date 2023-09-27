Haryana's Talao village emerges as example of rural tourism

Chandigarh, Sep 27 On World Tourism Day on Wednesday, Talao village of Jhajjar district in Haryana emerged a a shining example of rural tourism success, as it was recognized as the 'Best Tourism Village 2023' in the bronze category.

The accolade was bestowed upon Haryana Tourism by the Ministry of Tourism at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, a testament to the state's unwavering commitment to showcasing its cultural and natural heritage.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state has been making efforts to promote rural tourism, and Talao village's recognition is an achievement in this endeavour.

Out of 775 villages from across the country, Talao village was singled out for its outstanding contributions to rural tourism.

Nestled in the heart of Haryana, Talao has become synonymous with rural tourism excellence.

The village's unique offerings include a focus on traditional farming practices, picturesque gardens, sustainable composting methods, and a dedication to water conservation.

Visitors to Talao village are not only treated to a glimpse of India's rural heritage but also witness firsthand the importance of environmentally conscious practices.

Adding to the village's allure are the natural wonders that surround it.

The Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary, the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Hari-Van-Aushad Vatika, and Navagraha Vatika, all within easy reach, make Talao an irresistible destination for eco-conscious tourists.

These biodiversity hotspots provide visitors with an opportunity to connect with nature and explore the region's rich flora and fauna.

Talao village's recognition in the 'Best Tourism Village 2023' competition signifies its exemplary performance across the nine pillars of rural tourism.

