Hathras Accident: 7 Killed, Several Injured in Van-Courier Truck Collision in Uttar Pradesh (Video)

Seven people were killed in a deadly road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The crash occurred when a container truck collided with a passenger-packed van. More than six individuals sustained critical injuries in the accident.

#WATCH | 7 people, including 3 women, 3 men and a child lost their lives after a pickup collided with a courier container in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. pic.twitter.com/xWzbUcMkUR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 10, 2024

The incident took place near the village of Jaitpur on the Bareilly-Mathura route. It occurred under the jurisdiction of the Hathras Junction police station. The force of the impact was so intense that the van severely damaged.

Reports indicate that Passengers in the van were from the village of Kumharai in the Chandpa police station area. They were on their way to visit an elderly relative in Nagla Imilia village in Etah, who was suffering from cancer. The collision overturned the van and caused it to fall into a nearby ditch.

Six critically injured people have been referred to higher-level medical centers for specialised treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed district officials to accelerate relief efforts and ensure that those injured receive immediate and proper medical care.