Hathras Stampede Case: ‘Satsang’ Organisers Responsible for Calling More People Than Permitted Number, Says SIT Report

A special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Hathras stampede has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official said on Tuesday, July 9. The SIT was led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha.

SIT submits report in Hathras stampede case | The report said that the committee organising the 'Satsang' was responsible for calling more people than the permitted number, not making adequate arrangements and not inspecting the spot. The report has been submitted to the…

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," Director Information Shishir said. A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

The incident took place at a religious 'Satsang' event of self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba', in Fulari village, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, on July 2. 121 people lost their lives during a religious gathering.