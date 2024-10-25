Have 'plans' for Kerala in various fields, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 Actor and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, who made history by becoming the first BJP MP from Kerala, is settling down firmly in his new post and has major "plans" for the state in various fields.

"I have plans for Kerala," Gopi, 66, who sprang one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he emerged the winner from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat with an over 70,000 vote margin - relegating the Congress which held the seat to third place, told IANS in a chat.

Incidentally, the BJP has no representation in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, through the ‘angry young’ man from the silver screen opened its account for the first time in the Lok Sabha from Kerala. He was inducted into the third Narendra Modi government, and after nearly four months as a Union Minister, he says he is mighty pleased that he has settled down and has drawn out plans for Kerala.

"See, these plans of mine are not what have been formulated after I became the MoS. I was fortunate to be a nominated member to the Upper House for one term starting in 2016 and that’s when I started to draw up plans for my home state," Gopi clarified.

"The immediate plans I have is for infrastructure development, especially roads connecting Kerala to other neighbouring states. I have had several discussions with (Union Road Transport and Highways Minister) Nitin Gadkari who is a master in the development of roads and am confident that quality roads will be visible in Kerala and connecting to neighbouring states," said Gopi.

On the long-standing demand for an AIIMS in Kerala, Gopi told IANS that will also be a reality.

"There are a few districts which are lacking quality health care and when the decision of an AIIMS for Kerala is made, it will be done after due vetting and it will come at the most appropriate place," he maintained.

With regard to his long-standing dream of oil exploration on the high seas in his home district Kollam, the Union Minister said "by now, I have had several rounds of discussions with the officials concerned and we all are positive".

On his experience in his new role, Gopi said he continues to learn by the day and he is fortunate to have a mentor in Union Health Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Turning to his passion and his main profession, he said: "Acting is what made me and which will always be my first love and at the present given the post, it’s not happening as I wished. But am sure, my leaders know me and I will wait."

The National Award-winning actor has, in a four-decade-old acting career, donned the grease paint in close to 300 films and he rode into the hearts of people by anchoring the Malayalam version of the "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Gopi said he was supposed to do a film which was planned for September 6 but it did not take place.

“Likewise for the same film, I had given my date for a shoot outside India in the second week of October. I had trimmed my beard so it would grow to the required size matching my character, when the shoot takes place. On both occasions, the shoot was postponed due to reasons not concerning me as I was ready for both the dates," he said, confirming that he has grown the beard for the film and it will be shaved off when the shooting of the film gets over.

Gopi was in the news on Thursday when after a temple function in Alappuzha, there was a delay in his official vehicle arriving and by then, a huge crowd had got around the popular actor.

"Seeing the crowd, I felt that there could be a stampede and I decided to go away from the spot. I waved to an auto rickshaw and got into it. A few minutes later my vehicle came and I got into it and continued my onward journey," he said.

True to his style, Gopi said: "Please don’t forget while here, I use only my own vehicle."

On the upcoming by-elections to two Assembly seats and the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, he said he will be campaigning at all three constituencies for a day each.

