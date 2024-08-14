Have seen many ups & downs, present phase shall too pass: H D Revanna

Bengaluru, Aug 14 JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, an accused in a kidnap case linked to a sex video scandal and out on bail, on Wednesday said that he has seen many ups and downs in his 25 years of political career and the present difficult phase shall too pass.

“Certain officials are saying that my political career is over. I have seen many ups and downs in 25 years. This phase shall too pass. In 1989, the JD-S lost all seven seats in the Hassan district. People claimed that Deve Gowda’s political career was over. However, Deve Gowda became first Chief Minister and then Prime Minister within four years. There was a minor setback in 1999 also,” he said.

Revanna’s son, Prajwal Revanna is presently jailed in connection with the alleged sex video scandal. His other son Suraj Revanna was jailed in a forcible unnatural sex case and was recently released on bail.

The Congress government has made an appeal in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of bail of MLA Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna.

“I am aware of what the state government has been doing in the district since the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections. I have a complete idea of the transfer mafia and what is taking place in various departments like police, revenue, and the Zilla Panchayat,” said Revanna, who is the son of former Prime Minister H.D Deve Gowda.

He asked the state government not to “sabotage” the development of the Hassan district while targeting the family of Deve Gowda.

“The district’s future development should not be ruined. Hassan district has seen such a development only because of Deve Gowda,” Revanna said.

Revanna said that there are recurring landslides in Shiradi Ghat in the coastal Karnataka region and asked the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a tunnel as an alternative.

Union Minister Gadkari had stated that the state government is not cooperating.

“The Congress government has to focus on genuine development without causing damage, regardless of whether they remain in power for 10 or 15 years,” the Union Minister has said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor