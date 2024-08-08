Have sought help from PM for creation of new township in Wayanad: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit landslide-hit Wayanad on Saturday.

“This is the information that we have received. The other day we sent a detailed letter to the PM about our needs in the form of a complete rehabilitation package. In the letter we have also thanked the Centre for the support given to us till now,” said CM Vijayan.

A nine member central team led by a senior Union Home Ministry official reached Kerala to study the damage caused by the landslide and met CM Vijayan at his office on Thursday.

“A new township at Wayanad has to be created and help from the Centre is expected for this,” said CM Vijayan.

“On Friday, a massive public search operation will be conducted with the help of volunteers who will assist the present team of experts leading the rescue efforts. This could be the final leg of the ongoing rescue and search operations,” said CM Vijayan.

Kerala has risen remarkably well to help Wayanad recover from this tragedy and financial assistance is pouring in from all quarters.

On Thursday, CM Vijayan said among those who have contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund included Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Rs 5 lakh), Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan (Rs 1 lakh), former Defence Minister AK Antony (Rs 50,000).

“I have been told that Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and his son are coming to meet me to give their contribution. The state government employees also have agreed to contribute their five days’ salary. The response has been excellent,” added CM Vijayan.

Thursday was the 10th day of the ongoing rescue operations which began on July 30, the day the landslides occurred at the four villages of Wayanad, leaving 413 dead and 152 people missing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor