Have written to Central govt to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport: K’taka HM

Bengaluru, May 21 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state government has written to the Central government and requested to cancel the diplomatic passport of JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said that a warrant has already been issued for the arrest of Prajwal Revanna and a letter has also been written to the Central government to cancel his passport.

“Once the passport is cancelled, Prajwal Revanna will have to return to India,” the Karnataka Home Minister said.

When asked about Prajwal's uncle, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, requesting him to return to the country and appear before the investigating officers, Parameshwara said that it is an internal family matter.

Replying to allegations of phone tapping, Parameshwara said that the government has not tapped anyone's phone. “If they (Deve Gowda’s family) suspect that their phones are tapped, let them provide proof and we will conduct an inquiry,” he said.

He said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also probe the audio clip, which allegedly involves the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“The SIT team has been given full freedom to investigate the case,” he said.

On the alleged role of the Congress to “annihilate” the JD-S party in Karnataka, the state Home Minister said that the government has more important tasks to do than to “annihilate” a political party.

“We have to ensure good governance. The whole country is watching the Karnataka Congress government,” the state Home Minister said.

--IANS

