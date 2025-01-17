HC directs Kolkata Book Fair organisers to arrange space for VHP's stall

Kolkata, Jan 17 The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organiser of the Kolkata International Book Fair, to arrange space for the stall of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the annual event this year scheduled from January 28 to February 9.

Justice Amrita Sinha also directed the Guild authorities to clarify their position in front of her bench on the next date of hearing in the matter scheduled on January 20.

The Guild authorities denied permission to VHP to have a stall at this year’s event, which is the 48th edition of the Kolkata International Book Fair.

The VHP later approached the Calcutta High Court against the decision of the guild authorities in the matter.

In his argument, the counsel of the Guild highlighted two reasons for denial of stall permission to VHP authorities. The first objection -- VHP did not apply for stall allotment strictly following the protocols, and the second -- 'highly sensitive' nature of the contents of the books published by the organisation.

In his counter argument, the VHP counsel argued that Vishva Hindu Varta is the publishing wing of the VHP, and it had been getting stall allotments at the Kolkata International Book Fair since 2011. Hence, the VHP counsel added, there was justification for denial of stall allotment permission this time.

Thereafter, Justice Sinha questioned the guild counsel on why the authorities suddenly this year became so conscious of the “sensitive nature” of the contents of the publication by VHP.

She also observed that "there is a limit to everything and no one should cross the limit of courtesy".

Thereafter, she directed the Guild authorities to make their stand clear in the matter in front of his bench on the next date of hearing.

Unlike previous years, this time there will not be participation of publishers from Bangladesh at the annual event this year, reportedly because of the political crisis going on there.

With Germany being the theme-country for the event this time, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organiser of the Kolkata Book Fair, has got confirmation from other countries like the UK, US, France, Italy, Spain, Spain, Peru, Argentina and Colombia among others, but not from any publisher from Bangladesh.

