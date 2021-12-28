HC directs Tripura HC to frame comprehensive policy for adoption of electric vehicles

The Tripura High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to immediately frame a comprehensive policy for electric vehicles.

According to the Court, a policy is required to achieve the objective of environmental protection through the promotion of non-carbon fuel-based vehicles.

The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay passed the verdict while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Sudipa Nath.

"Take urgent steps in the public interest to implement and adopt necessary steps under the scheme of FAME India Phase II issued by the Union of India on March 8, 2019, and frame a comprehensive electric vehicle policy for the State of Tripura in order to achieve the objective of environmental protection through promotion of non-carbon fuel-based vehicles in an efficient and timely manner," the court's order copy reads.

The judgment came close on the heels of the Tripura government's decision to formulate "Tripura Electric Vehicle Policy 2021" with a vision to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across the state keeping the capital city Agartala at the heart of it.

In the petition, the petitioner submitted that as many as 13 states in the country have already approved and notified dedicated electric vehicles (EV policies) to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and Tripura was yet to approve or notify its EV policies for promotion and adoption of electric vehicles.

Reportedly, the issue was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tripura Kumar Alok in the month of October. In the meeting, availability of land cost-effective rates, obtaining a connection for Electrical Vehicle charging, and absence of uniform Electrical Vehicle power tariffs among various other challenges were discussed.

Initially, at least 10 Electrical Charging stations may be set up in the prominent areas at Agartala on priority locations such as Agartala Rail station, Airport, Hapania, different motor stands, parking lots etc.

The Court with its ruling disposed of the petition.

( With inputs from ANI )

