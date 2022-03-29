HC: If Twitter can block Trump, why not abusers?

The Delhi high court on Monday asked Twitter about its blocking policy, adding that the platform is not bothered about the sensitivities of people from "other regions" and ethnicities. The HC has issued the matter on Twitter's user who repeatedly posted objectionable content against Hindu goddesses, but when the site said it does not block the user unless the court orders, the HC said "If this is the logic, why have you blocked Mr. Trump?", referring to former US President Donald Trump.

Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said, "It is ultimately boiling down to this that people you feel sensitive about... the content, you will block them. You are not bothered about the sensitivities of other people in other regions of the world, of ethnicities. We dare say that if these kinds of things were done about another religion, you would be much more careful, more sensitive."

While Twitter said that it cannot block any individual from the platform, however, it deleted the content and also registered the FIR against the user.