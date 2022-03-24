HC nod to evict illegal occupants from Kalkaji, notes Navaratra security

New Delhi, March 24 The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to proceed with the eviction of the unauthorised occupants on the premises of Kalkaji Temple from Thursday, as they may pose a safety and security threat to the influx of devotees.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said: "The eviction of the said occupants also has a sense of urgency in view of the fact that the Navratras will be commencing from April 2, 2022 and proper arrangements have to be made for the entry and exit of the lakhs of devotees who visit the Kalkaji Mandir during the Navratra period.

"The Kalkaji Mandir premises sees a steady and high influx of devotees during the Navratra period and the continued occupation of the jhuggis and dharamshalas by the occupants would pose enormous threat to the safety and security of all the devotees, for whom elaborate arrangements would have to be made by the Administrator."

As per the court order passed on March 22, there may be 40 families occupying the jhuggis and dharamshalas who may not have adequate means and need some compassionate consideration.

However, these occupants have been in occupation of these unauthorised tenaments for the last several years in a prime area in South Delhi. Thus, no exception of free

accommodation can be given to them, however, the court has taken a compassionate view considering the financial standing of the occupants.

The order further said: "They have stated that they will neither vacate, nor opt for the flats on rent or purchase or the rain basera." In view of the said stand of the unauthorised occupants of jhuggis and occupants of dharamshalas, this Court is left with no option but to direct the Delhi Police to proceed with the eviction of the said unauthorised occupants of jhuggis (shantis) and occupants of dharamshalas (guest houses)."

Administrator, along with the other agencies, is free to engage sufficient manpower or direct the deputation of the required manpower for the purpose of enabling the eviction of the unauthorized occupants of jhuggis and occupants of dharamshalas who are 142 and 46 in number respectively, from the Kalkaji Mandir premises, .

The administrator has also informed the Court that for the allotment of temporary shops and kiosks, 20 shopkeepers have already deposited a sum of Rs 30,000.

