HC on Birth Date Change: Employee Cannot Change Date of Birth After Retirement, Says Karnataka High Court

The single judge bench of Justice MGS Kamal, while hearing a writ petition said that an employee cannot seek a change in the recorded date of birth after a retirement. The Pulp Drawing Processo Petitioner was employed on 01.10.1983 and retired from service on 09.03.2006. At the time of his appointment, the petitioner orally provided his date of birth as 30.03.1952, but he did not submit any documentary proof of his date of birth.

It is learned that the date of birth of the petitioner had been recorded as 30.03.1952 in the service records. However, the Employer had recorded it as 10.03.1948. This was based on the details the petitioner had provided in his provident fund declaration and a certificate from his school. According to this recorded date, the petitioner reached the retirement age of 58 on 09.03.2006.

