HC stays order seeking man's hotel booking details in divorce case

New Delhi, Jan 21 Delhi High Court, in a divorce plea filed by a woman alleging adultery and cruelty against her husband, stayed a family court's order directing to place on record hotel booking and call record details of the man.

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the woman on the man's petition, asking her to file her response within four weeks.

The court, however, directed the authorities to preserve the details as directed by the family court.

Through Advocate Preeti Singh, the man had filed a petition challenging the family court's order.

The wife filed a divorce petition with the family court, stating that her husband had an illicit relationship with a different woman and that the two had a daughter.

The wife had further contended that the hotel records and call detail records were required to support her claim that they had both stayed in a hotel.

The court had approved the wife's application, and directions were issued to retain the hotel and call details record and to present it the the court in a sealed cover.

Before the High Ccourt, Singh argued on the husband's part that keeping and requesting the hotel information and CDR as ordered by the family court constitutes a violation of the husband's right to privacy.

"It was not the job of the court to collect evidence and conduct roving inquiries in private matters. If such summoning order becomes a routine, then it would create havoc in the society," the counsel further submitted.

