HDFC Bank Employee Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Client Meeting Prep; Wife Blames Work Pressure

Safi Khan, a dedicated employee at HDFC Bank with 22 years of experience, tragically passed away from sudden cardiac arrest while preparing for a client meeting. His wife attributes his death to the relentless work pressure and toxic work culture at the bank, claiming these factors were major contributors to his untimely demise. Khan, who had no prior medical history, had been subjected to harassment over leave requests and an overwhelming workload. His wife revealed that despite resigning months ago, Khan had returned to work under similar stressful conditions, which she believes played a crucial role in his death.

This heart-wrenching incident follows a concerning pattern, with two other employees of the bank—Sadaf Fatima and Shivam Mehrotra—also allegedly dying under similar circumstances, pointing to an ongoing issue within the workplace environment. Khan’s wife has strongly called for immediate intervention from HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and other relevant authorities to investigate the causes behind her husband's tragic death. She is demanding justice for Khan and urges immediate action to address the toxic work culture that she believes has claimed the lives of multiple employees.