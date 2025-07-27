He showed such courage that shook India: PM Modi pays homage to Khudiram Bose in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, July 27 Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to revolutionary Khudiram Bose for the patriotism he displayed in the fight for the nation's freedom.

Khudiram Bose was sentenced to death during the British rule in India for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case for the attempted assassination of a British judge.

During the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Imagine, early morning, Muzaffarpur city of Bihar, the date -- August 11, 1908... every street, every square, every movement seemed to have come to a halt at that time. There were tears in the eyes of the people, but there was fire in their hearts. People had surrounded the jail, where an 18-year-old youth was paying the price for expressing his patriotism against the British."

At the time of his hanging, Khudiram was 18 years, 8 months, and 8 days old, making him the second-youngest revolutionary in India to be executed.

"Inside the jail, British officers were preparing to hang a young man. There was no fear on the face of that youth; rather, it was full of pride. The very pride that those who die for their country feel. That brave, courageous youth was Khudiram Bose," PM Modi said.

"At the age of just 18, he showed such courage that it shook the whole country. Even the newspapers reported then -- "When Khudiram Bose walked towards the gallows, there was a smile on his face." After such countless sacrifices, after centuries of penance, we got independence," he said.

"The country's diehard patriots nurtured the freedom movement with their blood," the Prime Minister added.

Recalling the revolutions that took place in India during August, PM Modi highlighted, "The month of August is therefore the month of revolution. August 1 is the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. During the same month, on August 8, the 'Quit India Movement' began under the leadership of Gandhiji."

"Then comes August 15, our Independence Day... we remember our freedom fighters, get inspired by them… but friends, the pain of the Partition of the country is also associated with our Independence. That is why we observe August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'," the Prime Minister said, mentioning that the Swadeshi Movement was also started in August.

