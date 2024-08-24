'Heal in Rajasthan' policy to boost medical tourism in desert state

Jaipur, Aug 24 Aiming to boost medical tourism in Rajasthan, the state government will launch a 'Heal in Rajasthan' policy soon, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Detailed discussions were held with all stakeholders on Saturday on the draft of the policy prepared by the Medical and Health Department. The policy will be finalised soon based on the suggestions received.

In a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Shubhra Singh, various aspects were discussed in detail to increase medical tourism in the state

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government is ushering in a new era in medicine in Rajasthan. With this thinking, giving top priority to the health sector in this year's budget, 8.26 percent of the total budget has been provided for health. This is the highest budget provision so far.

She said that the infrastructure in the medical field is being developed rapidly in the state. World class institutions are being built here. Allopathy and AYUSH medicine and wellness activities are being encouraged with a holistic approach. Construction of Ayushman Tower in Sawai Mansingh Hospital, establishment of two Medicity and Marwar Medical University, medical college and nursing college in every district, promotion of telemedicine, many high class medical institutions in the private sector coming to the state are steps which will boost medical tourism in Rajasthan. Also, with the provision of portability in the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana soon, patients from other states will be able to come here for treatment.

Singh said that due to continuous improvement in health services and availability of treatment at reasonable rates, the possibilities of medical tourism in the state have developed rapidly. Through policy decisions, the state government wants to expand these possibilities further. Other enterprises including pharma and the hotel business will also get a boost from this.

In the meeting, experts from the medical field gave many important suggestions to increase medical tourism in the state, including developing high-level health facilities in the capital as well as other districts, improving road and air connectivity, increasing opportunities in medical education, providing adequate housing facilities for patients and their families, making the rules more easy and investment friendly to encourage private sector medical institutions.

Vikas Swarnkar, chairperson of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences, said that all the parties have been included in a better way to promote medical tourism in the format prepared by the Medical Department. Ranjan Thakur, Director of Manipal Hospital, added that the efforts of the Medical Department were appreciated for bringing a better policy for medical tourism.

Rajneesh Sharma, state president of the Indian Medical Association, said that the health policies being implemented in Rajasthan are more effective than in other states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor