'Health, happiness & prosperity', PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras

New Delhi, Nov 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that with the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy, so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy."

Dhanteras is celebrated two days prior to the festival of lights, Diwali, across the country. In fact, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali.

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals of the year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor