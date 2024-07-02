"Heart-Rending": President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in Hathras Stampede Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences following the tragic incident in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, where a stampede during a religious event claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including women and children. The stampede occurred at a 'satsang,' a prayer meeting, in a village under the Sikandra Rao police station area.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में हुई दुर्घटना में महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित अनेक श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। मैं अपने परिवारजनों को खोने वाले लोगों के प्रति गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 2, 2024

Expressing deep sorrow, President Murmu stated, "The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The incident, which occurred due to overcrowding and discomfort among attendees, led to panic and a stampede as people attempted to flee, exacerbated by hot and humid weather conditions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, with a committee formed to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Dr. Umesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief Medical Officer of Etah, confirmed that 27 bodies were brought to the Community Health Centre, with 25 identified as female and two as male. Among the deceased were elderly individuals like Ganga Devi (70) from Hathras, Jasoda (70) from Mathura, and Saroj Lata (60) from Etah, as well as young children Kavya (4) and Ayush (8) from Shahjahanpur.