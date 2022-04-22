Heat wave abates from most of India

New Delhi, April 22 Heat wave has abated from most of India with only eight stations across India recorded maximum temperatures between 42-43.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during next two days and over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

"A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of April 24. Under its influence, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on April 25 and 26," the IMD said.

However, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next five days, over southwest Uttar Pradesh during April 23 to 26, over southeast Uttar Pradesh during 24-26,over Madhya Pradesh on April 25-26 and over Rajasthan & Vidarbha on April 26, the IMD bulletin said.

It also predicted a gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next five days. After the maximum temperatures fell by about 2-3 degrees Celsius over east India on Friday, they are set to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next three days. However, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely during the next two days over central India that will witness a gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

There will be a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over interior Maharashtra during next two days and no significant change thereafter even as no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over remaining parts of the country.

Meanwhile, under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya till April 24 and over Arunachal Pradesh on April 23 and 24.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next five days, over Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during next two days, and over Bihar & Jharkhand during next 24 hours, the IMD bulletin added.

