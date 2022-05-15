Heat wave over NW, central India, highest max temperature at 49 degrees C

New Delhi, May 15 Heat wave conditions prevailed over most parts of Haryana, and Delhi, in many parts over south Uttar Pradesh, in some parts over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, and Punjab and at isolated parts over east Rajasthan and over north Madhya Pradesh on Sunday with Uttar Pradesh's Banda registering highest maximum temperature at 49 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions were observed in many parts over Vidarbha and at isolated pockets over southwest Bihar and Jharkhand, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) said and predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures over many parts of NW India and central India on Monday but fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during subsequent two days.

The IMD bulletin said there would be reduction in intensity and spatial distribution after Monday as heat wave to severe heat wave conditions would prevail in many parts very likely over isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Similarly, heat wave conditions in some parts are very likely over Vidarbha on Monday and in isolated pockets over Vidarbha and north Madhya Pradesh are likely on Monday and Tuesday. The forecast also said that heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets are very likely over Vidarbha and Jharkhand till May 17.

