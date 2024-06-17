Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts Severe Conditions Across UP, Bihar, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir on June 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that many areas of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar are expected to experience severe heatwave conditions. Similarly, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab are also likely to face intense heatwaves. Additionally, isolated pockets in Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Jharkhand are anticipated to experience heatwave conditions on June 18, 2024.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees higher than the seasonal average. Simultaneously, the minimum temperature was noted at 33.2 degrees Celsius, marking a significant 5.7 degrees above the normal for this time of year. The Meteorological Department has also forecasted a continuation of heat wave conditions and warm nights for Monday.

IMD scientist Soma Sen has issued a worrisome forecast for the upcoming days, predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall of more than 20 cms in Northeast India, specifically in Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.