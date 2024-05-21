Heatwave: Delhi sizzles at 47 degrees Celsius, docs advise caution

New Delhi, May 21 As temperatures continue to soar in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday advised caution against prolonged exposure to heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave and hot and humid weather warning for the next seven days in New Delhi.

The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the national capital's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the country.

The IMD has also issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, predicting that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist over the coming days.

“Exposure to high temperature for a prolonged time can lead to heat stroke,” Dr Satish Koul, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Gurgaon, told IANS.

“Exposure to excessively high temperatures during summer months is leading to various illnesses, including heat stroke, dehydration, drowsiness, food and water-borne illnesses and electrolyte imbalance,” said Dr Atul Gogia Senior Consultant and Head Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Satish noted that the high temperatures can also “turn fatal when a person develops neurological symptoms like altered mental status or altered behaviour”.

Dr Atul told IANS that severe dehydration leading to renal shutdown can also be life-threatening. Health experts noted that rising temperatures can affect everyone but, people of extreme ages, such as the elderly or children, are more prone to heat illness.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered an immediate closure of schools given the rising heatwaves.

A high body temperature may lead to nausea and vomiting, poor concentration and drowsiness, cramps, throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, palpitation, fast strong pulse, and loss of consciousness, Dr G. J. Singh from Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi, told IANS.

The experts advised staying indoors during extreme heat waves, wearing light clothes, keeping proper hydration, eating good and balanced food at home, and avoiding meals from outside.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor