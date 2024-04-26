Heatwave In Odisha: Rama Devi Women's University Students Protest Demanding Postponement of Exams

Amidst scorching temperatures gripping Odisha, students of Rama Devi Women's University have taken to the streets to voice their concerns over the impact of the heatwave on their academic pursuits. With temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, the students are calling for the postponement of examinations to ensure their health and well-being are prioritized. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, students have organized protests, urging university authorities to consider the adverse effects of the heatwave on their ability to perform academically.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, April 24, the scorching heatwave is likely to continue sweeping most of east India as well as spread to southern India. The IMD said Odisha has been experiencing heatwave conditions since April 15.At least 10 districts of Odisha are likely to experience heat wave conditions today, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted. “Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh during the next 24 hours,” the Meteorological Centre said.There will be gradual rise in temperature by 4-6°C during the next 4-5 days at many places over the district of Odisha, the Meteorological Centre had said yesterday.

VIDEO | Students of Rama Devi Women's University staged a protest in Bhubaneswar, Odisha earlier today demanding the postponement of examination due to severe heatwave conditions in the state.



IMD has issued heatwave alerts for isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and East Uttar Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience the same weather conditions from today to April 29th and Konkan from April 27th to April 29th. As per IMD prediction, isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and East Uttar Pradesh are also likely to face heat wave conditions during this period.