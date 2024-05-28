Heatwave in Rajasthan: Churu Records Season's Highest Temperature at 50.5 Degrees Celsius; Haryana's Sirsa at 50.3 Degrees

Rajasthan's Churu on Tuesday, May 28, recorded the highest temperature of the season at 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. IMD also noted the second highest temperature of the day in Haryana's Sirsa which sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Churu saw its highest temperature at 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019. The day temperature reached 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, 48 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 46 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the report said release by IMD on X, formerly Twitter.

Check IMD Report:

Maximum Temperatures (≥ 45°C)/Heat wave Stations over the Northwest India dated 28-05-2024 pic.twitter.com/yXbcNpSHgG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2024

Also, the day temperature in Haryana was reported 48.4 degrees Celsius in Hissar, 45 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, 48.1 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, 49.5 degrees Celsius in Sirsa.

Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 degrees Celsius. The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1999. The weather office said the entire desert state is in the grip of severe heat conditions with temperatures staying two to eight degrees Celsius above the season’s normal. It predicted that the day temperature would reduce by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.