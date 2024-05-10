Heatwave Update: IMD Announces Relief Across India, Except in Rajasthan and Kerala

After dealing with the scorching heatwave for over a month, India finally will get relief form it. The weather department IMD on Thursday announced that the heat wave in India is about to end except for West Rajasthan and Kerala.

The News agency ANI quoted IMD scientist Soma Sen as saying. "Heatwave is about to end across the country. Only in West Rajasthan and Kerala heatwave alert has been issued. Tomorrow (Friday), the heatwave will only be present in West Rajasthan. We have issued it with a yellow alert because we don't have a lot of hope for the impact."

Heatwave Hits Rajasthan, IMD Expects Thunderstorms in Southern India

Rajasthan is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius in Barmer. Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded 45.2 degrees, while Jodhpur hit 45 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says these high temperatures will likely continue in the Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bharatpur areas over the next two days.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for West Rajasthan on Friday. This heatwave has been causing problems in eastern and southern India since mid-April. However, the IMD predicts that a flow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal will lead to more thunderstorms in the coming days. These storms might include dangerous "cloud-to-ground lightning."

Also read: - Rain Alert: Mumbai and Maharashtra Likely to See Unseasonal Showers, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorms

Meanwhile, central, eastern, and southern parts of India can expect thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds through Sunday. In Northwest India, temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in a few days. A new report shows that 27 major cities in India have experienced "heat stress," where the heat index—a measure of how hot it feels based on temperature and humidity—exceeds 41 degrees Celsius. This can be dangerous for people's health. Respire Living Sciences, a company that studies data and technology, says that when temperatures reach this level, it's considered risky. The ongoing heatwave shows that we need to take action to deal with extreme weather and protect people's health and safety.