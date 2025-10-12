Heavy rain forecast across 10 TN districts today

Chennai, Oct 12 Tamil Nadu is bracing for another day of widespread rainfall, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecasting heavy showers across several parts of the state on Sunday.

According to the latest bulletin, ten districts are likely to experience intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The weather office said heavy rain is expected over hilly and interior regions of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, the Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and Madurai, while Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Namakkal districts may also witness strong spells throughout the day.

“Winds are likely to blow at speeds of up to 40 kmph during thunderstorms, and rainfall may be intense in certain pockets,” the statement added.

In Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, moderate rain is expected to continue intermittently, with cloudy skies prevailing through most of the day.

“Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely over a few areas in and around the city,” an RMC official said.

The department has also cautioned residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain alert, as rainfall intensity could fluctuate sharply in short periods. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving through waterlogged areas.

The forecast follows a wet spell on Saturday, when several districts, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur, received heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Many of these areas are now on high alert due to saturated soil and rising water levels in local rivers and reservoirs.

With the northeast monsoon expected to intensify over the next few days, meteorologists have urged local administrations to strengthen stormwater drainage systems and keep flood-response teams on standby.

The public has also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to hill regions where landslides can occur. The RMC’s forecast underscores the unpredictable nature of this year’s monsoon pattern, driven by frequent low-pressure formations over the Bay of Bengal, which continue to influence Tamil Nadu’s weather system.

