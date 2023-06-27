Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, monsoon yet to reach Northwest India

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday as monsoon has impacted almost the entire country except some parts of Northwest India, said IMD.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen on Tuesday said that the monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement during the last four to five days.

Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will also receive rain, Soma Sen added.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi spoke toabout the preparations made by the MCD for the monsoon.

"In the last 15 days, we have held meetings 2-3 times not only with MCD officers but also inter-departmental. We called officers from PWD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, Railways and Metro. We discussed all the preparations that should be made. They have been instructed that instead of blaming each other, it will be better if all the officers coordinate and work to prepare Delhi for monsoon," she said.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Tuesday too.

The downpour brought respite to common people from the sweltering heat. Heavy rain was witnessed at New Delhi's ITO and other areas.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and Delhi together for the first time in decades as heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed the two cities on Sunday.

Safdarjung, representational of Delhi's weather, recorded 48.3mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8:30 am on Sunday - most of it being recorded in the early hours of the day.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, waterlogging was witnessed on the roads in Srinagar after heavy rain lashed the city Monday. According to IMD, Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 Degrees Celsius and 20 Degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, rainwater gushed down a street in Jodhpur, as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, IMD recorded the highest rainfall in Jodhpur at 64 mm till 5:30 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued an alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some places over, East Rajasthan on June 29, Chhattisgarh on June 26, East Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27 and West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and 28.

