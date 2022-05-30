Heavy rain & thunderstorm wreck havoc in Delhi, trees uprooted, traffic hit

Parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds and thunderstorms on Monday bringing down the temperature and providing relief from the searing heat.A hailstorm also occurred in parts of the national capital bringing traffic to a halt. Further, a large number of trees were uprooted damaging houses and cars. Flight schedule was affected at the international airport.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm topples the canopy at Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/u5sogqiqNT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Earlier, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, said thunderstorm and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would accompany the rain over adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds will also take place at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan), the weather department said.