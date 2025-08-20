Heavy rain turns TN's Hogenakkal into flood zone, Cauvery residents put on alert

Chennai, Aug 20 Continuous heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Karnataka and Kerala has pushed the Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoirs to their full capacity, forcing authorities to release large volumes of water downstream.

This has resulted in a dramatic rise in the flow of the Cauvery River, leaving Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district inundated and prompting flood alerts for residents along the riverbanks.

Officials confirmed that both reservoirs in Karnataka had reached their maximum storage levels and began releasing water as a precautionary measure.

The discharge into the Cauvery has surged steadily, creating a cascading effect downstream. On Tuesday, inflows into Hogenakkal were recorded at around 50,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs).

The sudden and heavy inflow has transformed the Hogenakkal landscape, with the riverbanks overflowing and low-lying areas resembling flooded forests.

The Dharmapuri district administration has responded with precautionary measures, banning bathing and coracle rides in the Hogenakkal tourist zone to ensure public safety.

Residents living in vulnerable areas along the Cauvery have been advised to move to safer locations until the situation stabilises.

The surge in water has created both opportunities and risks for Tamil Nadu. While the Mettur Dam and other irrigation systems are expected to benefit from the abundant inflow, the threat of flooding in residential areas has forced the government to balance resource management with disaster preparedness.

Officials in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are closely monitoring the situation. While Karnataka authorities continue to regulate releases from Kabini and KRS based on rainfall patterns, Tamil Nadu’s water resources and disaster management teams remain on high alert.

Evacuation measures are in place should the river level rise further.

The heavy inflows underscore the fragile balance of monsoon-fed river systems in South India, where full reservoirs upstream can bring both relief and risk downstream. For now, Hogenakkal and nearby villages remain under strict watch as the Cauvery swells with force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor