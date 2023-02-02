Heavy rain warning: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in TN districts

Chennai, Feb 2 With rain lashing some districts of Tamil Nadu as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in these districts.

The district collectors of Myladuthurai and Nagapattinam have declared holidays for the schools and colleges in the districts.

With heavy rain lashing Tiruvarur district, the District Revenue officer declared a holiday for schools in the district. The IMD on Wednesday had predicted high-speed stormy winds in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The weather department has also cautioned the fishermen against venturing out into the sea due to the possibility of high winds. The IMD predicted rough seas in Southwest Bay of Bengal, Camorin Area, Gulf of Mannar, and Kariakkal coast till February 2.

A weather movement in the Bay of Bengal has led to heavy to very high storms in the area.

