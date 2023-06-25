Heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorms, lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana today, tomorrow

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 25 : Heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected over Punjab and Haryana from June 25 to 26, said an official press release on Sunday.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50kmph) very likely over Punjab and Haryana mainly from 25 to 26 June 2023," it said.

In an official release, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh stated that the Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of Haryana on 25 June.

It added that the Southwest Monsoon was likely to progress into Haryana and Punjab in the next two days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next 2 days," it said.

The official release also said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers was predicted at many places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 25 to June 28.

"Light to Moderate Rain /Thundershowers likely at many to most places very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from the 25th to 28th of June 2023," the release said.

It also predicted thundershowers and strong wind velocities of 40-50 kmph in isolated locations across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on June 25 and 26.

Further, the official release also stated that heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana on June 25 and 26.

Further updates in this respect will be provided, said the official release by IMD Centre Chandigarh.

The release also issued a detailed district-wise forecast and warnings for Punjab and Haryana.

As per the detailed advisory in the official release, the farmers were advised to withhold irrigation and store the harvested crops.

"In view of the prediction of thundershowers/strong winds / in the coming days, farmers are advised to withhold Irrigation/Fertilizer. Harvested crops should be stored in safe places to avoid losses," it said.

Further, the detailed warning stated, "Avoid going out during thunderstorm events. Don't take shelter under trees during Thunderstorm/Lightning. Don't go near water bodies."

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General, Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that the southwest monsoon has become active and covered the whole of Maharashtra and that it would move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well.

He added that the maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi was 5 cm and will continue for the next two days.

"5 cm maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi, rain will continue for the next 2 days. Maximum rainfall of 18 cm was recorded in the Mumbai region, even today there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon is active in Central India," said Mohapatra.

