Heavy rainfall cripples Gurugram; disrupts normal life

Gurugram, Sep 24 Heavy rainfall has caused severe water logging here, apart from largely disrupting normal life and routine work in the Millennium City.

More than 50 places in the city including major key points on the expressway was submerged in rain triggered flood-water on Saturday. A road near Iffco Chowk also caved in due to heavy rains.

Videos and images of the caved-in road were widely spread on the social media.

Police have barricaded the area to avoid any incident.

Meanwhile, as per the data on rainfall shared by the district administration, Gururgam tehsil on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. received 59 mm rainfall, Kadipur 58 mm, Harsaru 58 mm, Wazirabad 66 mm, Badshahpur 62 mm, Sohna 24 mm, Manesar 55 mm, Pataudi 105 mm and Farrukkhnagar 30 mm.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Gurugram administration has closed all underpasses and subways for non-motorised transport (NMT), and pedestr for public use.

Meanwhile, some Aam Admi Party leaders and workers along with bath tubs protested against the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the BJP-led Haryana government at Subhash Chowk for failing to provide a better drainage system in Gurugram and held responsible the state government for water logging across in the district.

A car was seen submerged on the Narsingpur Chowk service lane on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway where the rainwater accumulated. A passenger of the car was seated on its top.

Reportedly, a boy was swimming in the waterlogged Narsinghpur Chowk service lane on the expressway.

Rainwater at the spot also hampered the traffic movement on the main expressway. The traffic movement at this major junction of the expressway was slow, especially two-wheelers face huge inconvenience due to rainwater.

