Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi; traffic congestion at several places

New Delhi, July 15 The national capital on Saturday witnessed heavy downpours, with the mercury recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A torrential downpour, however, brought along its own set of challenges, including waterlogging and traffic congestion throughout the city.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Saturday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the relentless heat.

IMD officials said that the relative humidity fluctuated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent.

The Met Office has predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers for Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) during the next two hours," the IMD said in a tweet at around 7.30 p.m.

The rains could lead to a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days now.

Persistent rainfall poses a grave concern as it may contribute to a surge in the water levels of the Yamuna river, which has already surpassed the critical mark of 205.33 meters and remains elevated for the past several consecutive days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor