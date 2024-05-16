Heavy rainfall lashes Hyderabad, inundates low-lying areas

Hyderabad, May 16 Heavy rainfall along with a thunderstorm on Thursday brought Hyderabad to its knees, inundating low-lying areas and causing huge traffic jams.

The city witnessed a cloudburst like conditions with heavy downpour lasting for an hour on Thursday evening.

The first heavy pre-monsoon rain accompanied by strong wind once again exposed the inadequacies of the civil infrastructure.

Roads turned into lakes at many places as the intense rainfall and overflowing drainage and storm water drains flooded thoroughfares.

Rain water entered houses and two-wheelers were washed away at few places.

People returning homes from offices and workplaces were caught in traffic gridlocks.

Slab of a 'nala' (storm water drain) was washed away in Uday Nagar colony in Banjara Hills in the heart of the city, sending panic among residents living close to the nala.

Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected and directed engineers to make alternative arrangements.

Prakash Reddy, director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC also visited the nala and stationed Disaster Response Force (DRF) has been stationed to place caution boards to avoid any untoward happening.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alerted people in low-lying areas.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose directed zonal commissioners to clear water logging on roads.

People returning home from offices were advised to delay their commute.

Citizens were advised not to step out of their homes unless inevitable.

Emergency teams of GHMC swung into action to remove fallen trees and clear water stagnation on roads.

The Nayni Narasimha Reddy flyover at RTC crossroads resembled a pond as stagnant water brought the traffic to a halt on the 2.6 km long steel bridge, which connects Indira Park to VST.

Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of eight centimeters.

Roads were inundated at busy areas like Panjagutta, Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Attapur, Abids, Basheerbagh, Begum Bazar, Afzal Ganj, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Yousufguda and Kukatpally.

The heavy rain caused long traffic jams at many places including the information technology clusters of Madhapur and Gachibowli, IKEA, Biodiversity Park and adjoining roads. In Kukatpally area, KPHB colony, Hyder Nagar, Allwyn colony, Moosapet, Nizampet, Pragati Nagar and Balaji Nagar recorded heavy downpour, inundating the roads.

Meanwhile, two persons died of lightning and four others injured in separate incidents as rain accompanied by thunderstorm and strong wind lashed some districts on Thursday.

The Met Office has forecast rains accompanied by strong wind in many districts over the next five days.

