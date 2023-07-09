Heavy rains lash parts of Punjab, CM Bhagwat Mann directs officials to reach out to people

Punjab [India], July 9 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has instructed officials to reach out to people in the low-lying areas after rains lashed the border state for the last two days.

"It has been raining continuously for the last two days in Punjab, due to which people are facing difficulties in the low-lying areas and especially in the areas near the rivers. I have issued instructions to all my Ministers, MLAs and DCs and SSPs of all districts to reach out to people," CM Bhagwant Mann said in a roughly hindi translated tweet on Sunday.

Following the heavy rains, the authorities opened the floodgates of the city's Sukhna Lake after the water level swelled as seen in a viral video.

On Saturday, the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

"Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

